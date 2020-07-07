Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.7%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This owner of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and other logistics assets has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.4%, compared with the industry average of 11.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

