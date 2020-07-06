Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foods etc has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.
BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
BG Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.
BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BG Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
BHP Group (BBL): This company that engages in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus
BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.
BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
BHP Billiton PLC dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Billiton PLC Quote
City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): This company that invests in high-quality office properties has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
City Office REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
City Office REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.
City Office REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
City Office REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Click to get this free report
City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): Free Stock Analysis Report
BG Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report
BHP Billiton PLC (BBL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.