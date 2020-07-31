Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 6.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This company that owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 11.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.1%.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 12.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This company that owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.