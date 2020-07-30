Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This publicly owned asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.
Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.
