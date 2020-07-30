Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This publicly owned asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

