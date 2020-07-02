Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.76%, compared with the industry average of 2.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.1%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

