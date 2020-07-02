Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus
AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.76%, compared with the industry average of 2.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.1%.
AbbVie Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AbbVie Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.
Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)
Buckle, Inc. The dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. The Quote
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
KimberlyClark Corporation Price and Consensus
KimberlyClark Corporation price-consensus-chart | KimberlyClark Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
KimberlyClark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
KimberlyClark Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | KimberlyClark Corporation Quote
