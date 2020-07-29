Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.8%, compared with the industry average of 12.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This company that owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 12.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.1%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment manager provides services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 9%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX): This company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

