Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): This distributor and seller of dental and animal health products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.54%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.52%, compared with the industry average of 0.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): This discoverer and developer of prescription medicineshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 2.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.