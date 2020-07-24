Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This buyer and distributor of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.6%, compared with the industry average of 13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.8%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9%.

CNOOC Limited (CEO): This investment holding company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.

