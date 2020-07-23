Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.7%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 9%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This company that owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This company that owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

