Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 66.5%, compared with the industry average of 6.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 18.3%.

Washington Prime Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Washington Prime Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP): This provider of infrastructure solutions has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP Price and Consensus

Crestwood Equity Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Crestwood Equity Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 16.6%, compared with the industry average of 12%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.9%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Crestwood Equity Partners LP Quote

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.9%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.