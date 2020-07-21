Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.1%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This owner and operator of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price and Consensus

Macquarie Infrastructure Company price-consensus-chart | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macquarie Infrastructure Company dividend-yield-ttm | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that mines and processes mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.