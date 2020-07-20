Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.18%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.07%, compared with the industry average of 6.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.26%.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.25%, compared with the industry average of 0.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.