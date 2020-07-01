Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP): This infrastructure software company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 20.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.08%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

