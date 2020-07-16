Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 64.8%, compared with the industry average of 6.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 18.3%.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 25.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13%, compared with the industry average of 6.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.3%.

