Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.7%, compared with the industry average of 6.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage and packaging of petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.5%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.3%, compared with the industry average of 6.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

