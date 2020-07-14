Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 2.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.
Legg Mason, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Legg Mason, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 18.05%, compared with the industry average of 6.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
McDonald's Corporation (MCD): This operator and franchiser of McDonald's restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
McDonalds Corporation Price and Consensus
McDonalds Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonalds Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.
McDonalds Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
McDonalds Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | McDonalds Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
McDonalds Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.