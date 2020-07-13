Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 18.07%, compared with the industry average of 6.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foodsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.44%.

