Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company owns and operates dry cargo vesselshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.4%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

BHP Group (BBL): This company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus

BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.4%.

BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Billiton PLC dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Billiton PLC Quote

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): This REIT focuses on owning, operating and leasing properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 5%.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.