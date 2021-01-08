Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): This holding company for The Huntington National Bank, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.72%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.95%, compared with the industry average of 5.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.99%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner, operator and developer of midstream energy assets in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.55%, compared with the industry average of 7.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.59%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): This provider of financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.

