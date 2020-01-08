Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): This owner and operator of natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.7%, compared with the industry average of 9.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.8%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.8%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP): This marine transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

