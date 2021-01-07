Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer, seller, and distributor of portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.91%, compared with the industry average of 6.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS): This reit engaged in the ownership and operation of multifamily properties, grocery anchored shopping centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.23%, compared with the industry average of 3.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.33%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.60%, compared with the industry average of 7.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI): This reit that owns a portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

VICI Properties Inc. Price and Consensus

VICI Properties Inc. price-consensus-chart | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.27%, compared with the industry average of 3.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.06%.

VICI Properties Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

VICI Properties Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

