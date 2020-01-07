Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE): This agriculture company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.92%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.26%, compared with the industry average of 8.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.49%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.

