Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

Trinseo S.A. (TSE): This manufacturer and marketer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.08%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.20%, compared with the industry average of 5.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.99%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): This provider of financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.

