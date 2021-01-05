Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.9% over the last 60 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 6%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This acquirer and manager of mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.7%.

Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): This reit engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Uniti Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Uniti Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uniti Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

Uniti Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Uniti Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Uniti Group Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.