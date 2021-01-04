Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This provider of insurance products in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.08%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): This provider of financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.25%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): This procurer and transporter of agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.

