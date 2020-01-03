Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 8.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (GZPFY): This integrated oil company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.8%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM): This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.

