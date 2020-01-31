Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company specializing in middle market companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): This company engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, and refined products and renewables businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 10.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

Macy's, Inc. (M): This company is an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of nearly 9%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.1%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment manager that provides research services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.

