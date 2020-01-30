Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.9%.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.