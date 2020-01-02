Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.01%, compared with the industry average of 8.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.41%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This provider of integrated healthcare services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Spark Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Spark Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spark Energy, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.53%.
Spark Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Spark Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Spark Energy, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.