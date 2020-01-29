Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This company provides investment management services to pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

BHP Group (BBL): This company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus

BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.4%.

BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Billiton PLC dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Billiton PLC Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquire and manage mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD): This company that provides marketing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Quad Graphics, Inc Price and Consensus

Quad Graphics, Inc price-consensus-chart | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.

Quad Graphics, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Quad Graphics, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.