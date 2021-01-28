Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer, seller, and distributor a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.74%, compared with the industry average of 6.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.71%.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): This company that engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

ONEOK, Inc. Price and Consensus

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.88%, compared with the industry average of 3.06%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.57%.

ONEOK, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ONEOK, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.59%, compared with the industry average of 7.63%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.10%.

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ready Capital Corp (RC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): Free Stock Analysis Report



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.