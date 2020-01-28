Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.54%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Aegon N.V. (AEG): This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Aegon NV Price and Consensus

Aegon NV price-consensus-chart | Aegon NV Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.

Aegon NV Dividend Yield (TTM)

Aegon NV dividend-yield-ttm | Aegon NV Quote

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.

Macro Bank Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.