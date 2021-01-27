Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC): This bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Citizens & Northern Corp Price and Consensus

Citizens & Northern Corp price-consensus-chart | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.

Citizens & Northern Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Citizens & Northern Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 1.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.

Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Invesco Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB): This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Hawaiian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.