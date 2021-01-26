Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This reit that focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.17%, compared with the industry average of 7.63%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.82%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): This telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.92%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.13%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): This specialty finance company that invests primarily in mortgage-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.46%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.44%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.42%, compared with the industry average of 4.71%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.99%.

