Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This company provides investment management services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.

BHP Group (BBL): This company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.4%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

