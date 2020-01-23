Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.22%, compared with the industry average of 8.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.49%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.63%, compared with the industry average of 2.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.

BHP Group (BHP): This company which is engaged in natural resources business across the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.54%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

