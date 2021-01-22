Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:

Bank of Montreal (BMO): This provider of diversified financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.04%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB): This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 2.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.

Moelis & Company (MC): This provider of strategic and financial advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.

