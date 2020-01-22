Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP): This owner and operator of floating storage regasification units has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Golar LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus
Golar LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Golar LNG Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 18.8%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.7%.
Golar LNG Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Golar LNG Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Golar LNG Partners LP Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC): This healthcare real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Senior Housing Properties Trust Price and Consensus
Senior Housing Properties Trust price-consensus-chart | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
Senior Housing Properties Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
Senior Housing Properties Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Senior Housing Properties Trust Quote
Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO): This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO Price and Consensus
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO price-consensus-chart | TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.2%.
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO Dividend Yield (TTM)
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO dividend-yield-ttm | TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO (TPCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Senior Housing Properties Trust (DHC): Free Stock Analysis Report
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.