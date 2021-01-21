Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): This company that engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

NuStar Energy L.P. Price and Consensus

NuStar Energy L.P. price-consensus-chart | NuStar Energy L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.03%, compared with the industry average of 9.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.16%.

NuStar Energy L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NuStar Energy L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | NuStar Energy L.P. Quote

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): This company that engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

ONEOK, Inc. Price and Consensus

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.50%, compared with the industry average of 3.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.57%.

ONEOK, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ONEOK, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): This provider of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Sunoco LP (SUN): This distributer and retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.72%, compared with the industry average of 8.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.60%.

Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sunoco LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.