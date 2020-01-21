Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Aegon N.V. (AEG): This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Aegon NV Price and Consensus
Aegon NV price-consensus-chart | Aegon NV Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.47%, compared with the industry average of 2.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.
Aegon NV Dividend Yield (TTM)
Aegon NV dividend-yield-ttm | Aegon NV Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aegon NV (AEG): Free Stock Analysis Report
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.