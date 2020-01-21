Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.47%, compared with the industry average of 2.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.

