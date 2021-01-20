Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Moelis & Company (MC): This provider of strategic and financial advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51% over the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote

Norbord Inc. (OSB): This manufacturer of wood-based panels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Norbord Inc. Price and Consensus

Norbord Inc. price-consensus-chart | Norbord Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.59%, compared with the industry average of 0.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.4%.

Norbord Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Norbord Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Norbord Inc. Quote

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.3% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.29%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

