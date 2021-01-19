Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): This provider of various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.03%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This acquirer and manager of residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.73%.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD): This reit that focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.10%, compared with the industry average of 3.61%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.86%.
