Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.29%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): This provider of personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI): This financial holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.89%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): This explorer and developer of crude oil and natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.86%.

