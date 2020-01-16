Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.22%, compared with the industry average of 8.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.49%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): This owner and operator of midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.97%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.