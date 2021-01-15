Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): This companyengaged in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.36%, compared with the industry average of 3.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.57%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): This provider of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.45%, compared with the industry average of 5.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.99%.

Compass Diversified (CODI): This private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.78%, compared with the industry average of 3.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.39%.

