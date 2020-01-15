Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.78%, compared with the industry average of 2.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): This owner and operator of midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.97%.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 2.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 2.65%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.