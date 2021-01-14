Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): This explorer and developer of crude oil and natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.86%.

Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI): This financial holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.89%.

