Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 2.65%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.25%, compared with the industry average of 8.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.49%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE): This agriculture company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.84%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.92%.

