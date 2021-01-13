Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of research services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.69%, compared with the industry average of 1.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): This telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.13%.

