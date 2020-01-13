Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus
Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.3%.
Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Invesco Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): This integrated oil company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus
Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.8%.
Ecopetrol S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ecopetrol S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote
Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer of steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus
Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.4%.
Ternium S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ternium S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote
