Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.3%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): This integrated oil company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.8%.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer of steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.4%.

